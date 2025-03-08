Gaurav Almani opened up his struggle to find his first major break in TV. He also reacts to his current phase of balancing between movies, television, and OTT shows.

Actor Gaurav Amlani is enjoying dabbling between movies, web series, and TV shows. The outsider has been part of Mannmarziyaan, Shiddat, and played significant roles in TV shows as well. He won praise for his performance of Khanderao Holkar in Punyashlok Ahilyabai, and his last web series, The Secrets of the Shiledars, has also won the masses.

Ahead of the launch of his new TV show, Zyada Mat Udd, Gaurav joins DNA India, sharing his thoughts about his long-awaited due finally getting settled, and that too handsomely. Speaking about the same, Gaurav says, "This is a very beautiful and fruitful phase for me because this is what I wanted. It's best when you're doing different projects, back-to-back in different mediums, different genes. It makes me so glad to use my craft with different avatars. For any actor, such range of characters and choice of mediums is nothing less than a dream-come-true moment.

Gaurav's career may have started from Punyashlok Ahilyabai and later gained success with Mannmarziyaan, but the actor in him had made his debut from the age of 8. Speaking about more, he said, "My first ever stage performance was with the legend himself, Mr Nawaziddin Siddiqui. He directed the play as well, Katha Ek Kans Ki. I played the younger Kans in it, and he played the older Kans. So that was my first experience of receiving applause for my performance, and that feeling made me realise about my true calling. Though I was too young, but that made me realise the magic of being a performer."

Even after doing theatre for years, Gaurav's journey to fame and success in Mumbai had to face several rejections and hiccups. Elaborating on the same, he adds, "TV mein starting mein, I was rejected and there was a lot of disappointments. Itna 'na' suna, jitna kabhi suna nahi tha. 124 audition dene ke baad, I cracked my first show, Adalat with Ronit Roy sir. Then I did character roles in films. 1-2 line scenes, and then it kept better. Similarly, in television, he played minor roles, and then he took a supporting lead.

After The Secrets of the Shiladars, Gaurav will now be seen playing a rowdy cabin crew member in Zyada Naa Udd. Talking about his expectation from the upcoming show, he says, "I never treated my role as per their length. Now after my hit series, I'll be seen in TV series Zyada Mat Udd, with a completely different character, a lovable rowdy, and I'm sure that once it's out, the audience will surely like this work. Gaurav's upcoming show, Zyada Mat Udd, will be airing from March 8, Saturday-Sunday, on Colors.

