Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy, shares adorable video

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar took to Instagram and announced their pregnancy with an adorable video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 07:23 PM IST

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy, shares adorable video
Credit: Gauahar Khan/Instagram

On Tuesday, Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar announced that they will soon become parents as they are expecting their first child. Sharing thie news with their fans, the couple posted an adorable video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

The texts on the video read, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three." It further read, "Seeking all your blessings in this new journey.” They captioned the post, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers.  Ma sha Allah," Gauahar captioned the video.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Celina Jaitly birthday: 5 times the No Entry star turned heads with her stunning looks
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Jammu and Kashmir photos: IED devices, guns, Rs 5 lakh found in package in Samba
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 549 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.