Gauahar Khan shares her experience of being pregnant during Ramadan, opens up on her Eid celebrations

Gauahar Khan shared that being pregnant during Ramadan made her experience even more special and talks about her plans for Eid celebrations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

Gauahar Khan shares her experience of being pregnant during Ramadan, opens up on her Eid celebrations
Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2023. The actress is now all set to embrace the new phase of life as she prepares to become a mother. The actress shared her experience of being pregnant in Ramadan and talked about her celebrations for Eid.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan recently talked about this Eid is very special to her and said, “This Eid is extremely special for me! Also, I am wondering if I will be able to cook, as I am getting lazier by the day because the (delivery) time is coming closer. We are counting the days until we become three from two.”

The actress further talked about her Eid celebrations and said, “I’m going to be putting my feet up and everybody will have to come and see me because it will be the closest time to my delivery date before everyone can meet me. My friends and family will come over for lunch or dinner. Zaid’s family also comes. It gets tiring because pata nahi chalta ke subha se kab shaam hui. But I am hoping that I don't tire myself out so much and just enjoy the day.”

The actress also revealed that her husband Zaid Darbar has been very caring during her pregnancy and being pregnant during Ramadan has made her experience even more special and said, “I know that all the Ibadat that I’m doing is also going through my baby. I’m trying my best to make it as peaceful, pious, and fun for the life that I have inside me. Zaid has been extremely caring.”

Gauahar Khan was recently seen hosting a show titled IRL-In Real Love with Ranvijay Sinha on Netflix. The show was released on April 6. The reality dating show also features Chiragg Khatri, Ananya S Rao, Rohan Arora, and Sakshi Gupta as 4 singles in a quest for love. 

Read From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023

 

