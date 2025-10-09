Gauahar Khan shares cryptic note after Ismail Darbar says his son Zaid Darbar can stop her from working: 'Amid all the noise...'

After Ismail Darbar's shocking statements caused a stir on social media, his daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a note about raising a son.

Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar in 2020. The couple welcomed their first son Zehaan in 2023 and their second son Farwaan in 2025. Gauahar shared a note about raising a son on his Instagram Stories after Ismail shared his reservations about her working after marriage and motherhood.

Talking to Vickey Lalwani, the music composer stated, "All I know is that Gauahar has a wonderful relationship with Zaid, and that she is a wonderful mother. There is no harm in being honest about this. However, the greatest thing my wife Ayesha did was stop working for her child’s sake. Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie. This happens in our house even today."

The Devdas composer added, "Gauahar is a part of our family now, we are responsible for her reputation. But I can’t tell her not to work; that right only Zaid has. So I don’t indulge in activities that might bother me. I’m not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate what I see, I will confront them."

After his shocking statements caused a stir on social media, Gauahar took to her Instagram Stories and shared a note that read, "Raising a boy is a beautiful kind of chaos. He runs instead of walks, climbs instead of sits, and shouts instead of whispers- yet he still pauses to kiss your cheek, grab your hand and call you beautiful with peanut butter on his face. Amid all the noise and mess, his softness makes you feel like you're his whole world."

