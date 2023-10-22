Gauahar Khan recalls when ‘big star’ made her feel uncomfortable during interview: ‘He wouldn’t let go of…’

Gauahar Khan recalls incident when a 'diggaj persoanlity' made her feel uncomfortable during interview.

Gauahar Khan was a successful model and worked as a VJ before entering the entertainment industry. The actress recently recalled how ‘diggaj personlity’ made her feel uncomfortable during an interview and also shared a fun anecdote with Govinda.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Gauahar Khan recalled how once a ‘big star’ didn't let go of her hand in an interview and said, “He wouldn’t let go of my hand. I was like, ‘This is awkward. How do I pull my hand out?’,” she added that she had to sit through out the interview like this.

The actress further said that she was a huge fan of ‘his talent and work’ and didn't want to offend him. However, her director noticed it and asked her to go to her room and lock it. She said, “I didn’t know why he said that, but I followed his instruction. Later, I came to know that this star was asking for my number, where I was and why I didn’t meet him before leaving,” she added that she later got to know that the actor was asking for her number and that where she is and why she didn't meet him before leaving.

Gauhar Khan started her career as a model and won the title of Femina Miss India International 2002 and then represented India at Miss International 2002 in Tokyo, Japan. She made her acting debut with Yash Raj films' Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and later starred in films like Game, Ishaqzaade, and more.

In 2013, the actress participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7 and impressed everyone with her strong personality. She defeated Tanisha Mukerji to win the title of the season. She later returned to Bigg Boss season 14 as a toofani senior along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla for the first three weeks.

Read Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share their baby boy's first photos and reveal his name; here's what it means