Reacting to Suniel Shetty's statement, Gauahar Khan accused him of spreading misinformation and emotionally stressed that both C-sections and natural births are equally painful.

Actress Gauahar Khan, who is expecting her second child with Zaid Darbar, has strongly criticised Suniel Shetty for his recent comment about childbirth. Shetty had mentioned in an interview that his daughter Athiya Shetty "did not choose the comfort of a C-section" and opted for natural delivery instead.

Reacting to this, Gauahar accused him of spreading misinformation and emotionally stressed that both C-sections and natural births are equally painful. On the first episode of her show MaaaNoranjan, without naming anyone, Gauahar said, "A well-known personality recently said that C-section is an easier option. I mean, what? I feel like screaming and asking, ‘How can you say that?’”

Gauahar got emotional as she continued, her voice choking up while addressing the issue. She spoke about the many misconceptions surrounding C-sections, especially the belief that it's the easier way out. She said, "There are so many myths related to C-section, one of them being that it is an easier option. I don't know what to say. How can there be so much misinformation? And for a male celebrity to say that, who didn't go through a pregnancy, who didn't carry a child, who doesn't know how painful a C-section can actually be..."

She added, "Let me just put this straight -- having a normal delivery or a C-section is not in a woman's hands. Some women can deliver normally, while some cannot and it's completely natural, and if they are opting for C-section, then they are not choosing the easier route; that's just a myth."

Gauahar also raised a valid question, why is there so much curiosity around how a woman gives birth? She shared that even women often ask her whether she had a normal delivery or a C-section. “I don’t understand why it matters so much to people how I delivered my baby,” she said. “Both methods are equally challenging, and both bring you the same joy of motherhood.”

Putting the speculation to rest, she added, “Since everyone’s so curious, I had a C-section when I gave birth to Zehaan.”