Gaslight: Vikrant Massey says he will miss his mealtime with Sara Ali Khan, here's why | Exclusive

Credit: Sara Ali Khan-Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Gaslight, revealed that he will miss having lunch and dinner with Sara Ali Khan. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the actor opened up about working with Sara.

On being asked what he will miss the most about the film, Vikrant stated, “I think there are quite a few, the shooting experience itself. As we know we were shooting in Gujarat, the place called Wankaner which has a certain amount of historical significance. One thing I will always remember is my mealtime with Sara. Sara and I used to have at least a meal a day. We would sit, and we all know her love for food so we would sit, we would chit chat about things, sometimes work-related things, how the day is placed, how we are going go to go about the day. So my lunch sessions, my dinner sessions with her will always be memorable.”

The actor also revealed that he loves parathas and said that he eats everything that is ‘edible’. While talking about his journey and being asked ‘if, in 2007, he believed that one day he will be loved by so many people’. The actor answered, “If I look back, I honestly did not anticipate so much love. I just wanted to act in movies, I just wanted to tell stories because this is the only thing that I can do but yeah I would not have anticipated so much love. I am so grateful for it because there are so many people who want people to love them. You want to act in movies, there are so many actors here in Mumbai and we see them. But honestly, very few people get the opportunities that I have and I am really blessed.”

He further added, “there is lot more to be done, I still don’t feel I am a star. There are so many things to tick yet.” For the unversed, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment, and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film releases on March 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. The mind-bending, psychological thriller also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev amongst others.

ead|'I am getting goosebumps': Vikrant Massey shares real-life paranormal incident, tells 'it was 3 am when....'| Exclusive