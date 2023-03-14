Search icon
Gaslight trailer: Sara Ali Khan questions her sanity and reality after mysterious disappearance, fans call it 'amazing'

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh star in the mystery thriller Gaslight. The trailer was released on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Gaslight stars Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Vikrant Massey

The trailer of the upcoming film Gaslight was released on Tuesday afternoon. The thriller, which stars Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar later this month. The dark, gritty trailer has been appreciated by fans.

The trailer opens with Sara Ali Khan’s character arriving at a palatial mansion, apparently her childhood home. Here, she is greeted by Chitrangda Singh’s Rukmini, who hugs her and remarks that she has grown. We see that Sara’s character Misha is in a wheelchair. She asks Rukmini where her father is, only to be given a vague answer. Meesha begins to suspect there is something sinister behind her father’s absence.

She meets Kapil (Vikrant Massey), who handles her father Raja saheb’s affairs but he claims he doesn’t know either. Meesha claims she saw her father after an incident leaves her injured. But the people in the palace and the police do not believe her. She is convinced that her father has been murdered and even sees ‘the body’ but it vanishes. But did it really happen or is it all in her mind, Meesha is left wondering.

Fans praised the trailer’s tone. One wrote, “It's a fabulous trailer. This genre movies makes me excited to watch the movie in one roll.” Another commented, “Wow this actually looks really promising. Feels like I'm in for an amazing murder mystery thriller.” There was some special praise for Chitrangda, who is returning to the big screen after two years. “After a long break Chitrangada is back finally...find her incredible honestly. Chitrangada is a very fine actor,” wrote one fan.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film releases on March 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. The mind-bending, psychological thriller is also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev amongst others.

