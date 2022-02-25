Search icon
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Twitter reviews: Netizens hail Alia Bhatt's performance, call it National-Award worthy

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been released with much fanfare, and the public reactions to the film are out. Read on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

The much-anticipated Alia Bhatt's period-drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been released with much hype. The film that stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, with Bhatt, has been watched and celebrated by many. People have already started pouring their thoughts about the film on social media. A few users have shared clippings of the film, where Alia's presence gets warm reception of whistles, claps by the audience. Many of the users have hailed Alia's act and called it one of her best. 

Here are the public reaction to the film

There are also a few people, who disliked the film, and they shared their opinion about it. Let's take a look at such tweets. 

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022. Viacom18 Studios & Paramount Pictures International will be distributing Gangubai Kathiawadi in all International markets outside of India.

 

 

 

 

 

 

