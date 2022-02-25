'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Twitter reviews: Netizens hail Alia Bhatt's performance, call it National-Award worthy

The much-anticipated Alia Bhatt's period-drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been released with much hype. The film that stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, with Bhatt, has been watched and celebrated by many. People have already started pouring their thoughts about the film on social media. A few users have shared clippings of the film, where Alia's presence gets warm reception of whistles, claps by the audience. Many of the users have hailed Alia's act and called it one of her best.

Here are the public reaction to the film

First half done. Alia Bhatt is definitely winning the National Award this year #GangubaiKathiawadi — H(@hritz) February 25, 2022

Watched #GangubaiKathiawadi and I have no words for you @aliaa08. You are officially the Queen of Bollywood. I seriously just want to hug you. — Janeen (@Jeeenuuu) February 25, 2022

Such amazing acting No one could have suited this role better than alia uff kya kick-ass attitude

SLB movies are nain sukh prapti #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/6osSjzNemk — Anu (@marwadichorri) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi is so gripping and engaging right from the beginning.@aliaa08 amuses us with her perfomance in such a way that we can't take our eyes off from her even for a single frame. Bhansalis brilliance in writing can be seen clearly towards the end. Go watch for her pic.twitter.com/GLaGQRrNjz — February 25, 2022

The best movie I've watched #GangubaiKathiawadi I've no words to describe Alia's performance. She's definitely the best actress in film industry. The way she proved herself once again @aliaa08 you make us so proud — gangu (@Aliaeverything) February 25, 2022

People hate her bcoz of nepotism but Alia gives solid reply to them with her roles Highway , Raazi , Gully boy and now Gangubai kathiawadi

Her Acting is just Awesome #inCinemas #GangubaiOn25thFeb #GangubaiKathiawadi @aliaa08 #nepotism pic.twitter.com/IQ7olpK03O — T.Govinda Raju (@TGovindaRaju15) February 25, 2022

There are also a few people, who disliked the film, and they shared their opinion about it. Let's take a look at such tweets.

@aliaa08 's terrific performance and some good hard hitting dialogues/moments work in favor of#GangubaiKathiawadi but narration could have been much better/stronger. — (@ThisIsAdityamov) February 25, 2022

Don't waste your time, money & happiness on #GangubaiKathiawadi February 25, 2022

Finished #GangubaiKathiawadi

Disappointed from slb

Below average performance of Alia Bhatt

Slow screen play

Over all it was a average movie

2.5/5 — gunjanchaubayofficial (@gunjanchau1993) February 25, 2022

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022. Viacom18 Studios & Paramount Pictures International will be distributing Gangubai Kathiawadi in all International markets outside of India.