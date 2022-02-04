'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer out: Alia Bhatt gives powerful performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given definition to breathtaking visual spectacle and engaging cinema with his extraordinary storytelling. Known to perfect every aspect of his filmmaking, the director has put global audiences in awe of his cinema.

In 25 glorious years, the director has given something new and spectacular with every story and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to change the face of cinema upon its release.

The anticipation for this project starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has been massive, with constant excitement and buzz surrounding the film from all corners of the globe. The recently launched trailer promises nothing short of a big-ticket blockbuster Sanjay Leela Bhansali cinematic spectacle, poised to be Alia Bhatt's best work yet.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022. Viacom18 Studios & Paramount Pictures International will be distributing Gangubai Kathiawadi in all International markets outside of India.

