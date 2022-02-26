'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut's comment 'Rs 200 will burn to ashes this Friday'

Kangana Ranaut recently took a dig at 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress Alia Bhatt by calling her a 'bimbo' and filmmaker Karan Johar's 'papa ki pari'. The Bollywood actress also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which hit the screens on Friday 25, has wrong casting and predicted that it will flop. Kangana mentioned that with the film's release Rs 200 crore will burn to ashes.

Kangana on Sunday took to her Instagram story, where she in a cryptic post wrote, "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office? For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act? Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting? Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films? Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power."

Now, in a recent interview with Sushant Mehta for his YouTube channel, when Alia was asked about what the problem was between Kangana and her, she's heard saying 'I don't understand', and when Alia is questioned further about Kangana and apprised that she has predicted 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will flop, Alia says, "I don't think mere kaan bhi engage karte hai, aakhein toh definitely nahi karti."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure.

The film hit the theatres on February 25.