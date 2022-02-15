'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for her purple co-ord set, watch viral video

Alia Bhatt, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', is one of the fashionistas in Bollywood. Her classy and elegant look is always appreciated by her fans and followers. However, her recent choice of clothing is being questioned by the netizens.

In a video uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Monday night (February 14), Alia Bhatt was snapped coming out from a saloon in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a purple co-ord set rushing to her home to get ready for the airport. The actress didn't pose for the camera as she had to catch the flight off to Berlin for the world premiere of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

People compared her outfit to the night suit as they flocked to the comments section and started trolling the actress. An Instagram user wrote, "Ye night dress me airport ja rhi h??", another commented, "Is she wearing night dress?". Another netizen wrote, "Night dress toh change kr leti", while "Why is she in her pajamas?", another comment read.

The actress jetted off to Berlin late last night with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, as seen in another video uploaded by Viral Bhayani from the Mumbai airport. This is not the first time that Alia's film will have a world premiere at the annual Berlin Film Festival. In 2019, Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles was screened at the German capital city, whereas Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway', in which Alia gave one of the finest performances of her career, was premiered at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 25. Adapted from a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', the crime drama features Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles and Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal cameos.