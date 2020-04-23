'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Sets of Alia Bhatt starrer to be demolished for being unused?

Alia Bhatt kickstarted the shoot of her forthcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi in December 2019 around Christmas. The film is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is eyeing for September 11, 2020 release. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the shoot of the film has been halted since March. The sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi is located at Film City in Mumbai and of course, has been unused for a while due to the crisis.

Now as per reports in Mid Day, the set is likely to get demolished and it has been instructed by Bhansali's production team itself. Talking about the same, a source told the tabloid, "In March, Bhansali had cleared the payment for the set maintenance. Even when the shutdown was announced, the team had assumed it would delay the schedule only by a month or so. However, with the situation in Mumbai looking grim, it is unlikely that the shoots will resume soon."

The source added, "After a round of number-crunching, it was seen that recreating the set would probably be a cheaper alternative than keeping it standing in these uncertain circumstances, as the latter entails the daily rent that has to be paid to Film City. So, the team has decided to have the set razed to the ground."

So, will the movie be shot in real-life locations post lockdown, to which the source told the tabloid, "The final call will be taken post the lockdown."

This is Bhansali's first outing with Alia on the big screen.