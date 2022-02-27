'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Samantha Ruth Prabhu applauds Alia Bhatt's performance, calls the film 'a masterpiece'

Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has released to a thunderous response on Friday, February 25. The audience has been showering praises on Alia's performance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction, brilliant cinematography, and seeti-maar dialogues in the biographical crime drama.

Telugu sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest to join the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' bandwagon as she heaped praised praises on Alia's acting and called the film 'a masterpiece'. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “#GangubaiKathiawadi! A masterpiece!! Alia Bhatt, words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever.”





Before Samantha, many other celebrities have expressed their opinions on the film. Vicky Kaushal was 'absolutely shook' after seeing it as he took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliaabhatt don't even know what to say about you…breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big screen cinema magic. Don't miss."

Calling Alia Bhatt as the definition of brilliance, Janhvi Kapoor had written in her Instagram Stories, "@aliaabhatt you are the definition of brilliance. Unparalleled level of craft and finesse and heart and soul. You as Gangubai are nothing short of cinematic magic (red heart emoji)".

In the DNA review, we stated the brilliance of Alia Bhatt's performance as, "The conviction with which Alia has soaked every bit of Gangubai and presented it onscreen is relayed via her body language, voice, dialogue delivery, her expressions and adayegi. Although Alia carries this tremendous burden of convincingly essaying the role of a brothel madam turned mafia queen, she does it all with utmost grace. You can see how much she's evolved as an actor and the effort and dedication she's put into becoming Gangubai. It's only right to shower her with compliments."