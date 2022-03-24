'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt books entire theatre to watch Alia Bhatt's film with wife

Alia Bhatt has certainly impressed everyone with her fine acting chops in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Her popularity has crossed borders, and Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt's gesture has proved it. The 'Koi Chand Rakh' actor took his family to watch Bhatt's latest film, and he booked an entire screen just for his family. A video from the private screening is going viral, where Muneeb tells his wife Aiman Khan, 'Dekho tumhare liye pura cinema book kiya hai. Ab agar Gangubai nahi aachi hui na, toh 'Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat' last episode dekhenge."

Watch the viral video

Well, the video reveals how lovable and dedicated he is to his family. But there is a certain section of people, who were miffed for Muneeb's gesture, and they criticised him for that. "I wish he had booked it for a Pakistani movie. Humaray actress ko bhi apni cinema Nahi pasand," said a user. Another user added, "Pakistan ki kamayi India pe lutao. Well done! Our celebrities have no patriotism." One of the users called his gesture a show-off and said, "tumhare lie poora cinema book kia hai...what’s the point of recording it and showing it to your followers lol. Clearly tells that the main purpose was to show off."

The Alia Bhatt-starrer directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was released on 25 Feburary, and it has done well at the box office. Following a great opening weekend, the film's collections increased significantly on Saturday and Sunday. Indeed, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ held strong on its first Monday, with evening and night shows indicating a rise in attendance, thanks to great reviews and word of mouth.

The film's business profited considerably after the pandemic protocols were relaxed, allowing 100% occupancy in theatres. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore milestone at the global box office after a week in theatres. Till now, the film's domestic lifetime collection stands at 123 crores.