‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Box Office Day 2: Alia Bhatt starrer crime-drama collects Rs 13.32 crore

The film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is already on its second day of release, and the reviews have been extremely positive. Despite the fact that Friday's total of 10.50 crores was fairly impressive, the film's earnings grew much more on Saturday. Saturday has already surpassed Friday in terms of revenue, raking in an additional 13 crores. The picture could easily have stayed at Friday's level, but the boost has established the tone for the period drama.

Applauding the film's decent opening, Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Saturday, “To all the naysayers who had dismissed and written off #Bollywood — even said that #Bollywood has lost its shine and glory — the superb start of #GangubaiKathiawadi brings #Bollywood back in the limelight… Now await the forthcoming films… Picture abhi baaki hain (the story is not over yet).”

Meanwhile, Alia hasn't finished the film's promotion yet. On Friday, she went to the Galaxy cinema in Mumbai to see how the audience reacted. She also refused to be distracted by any of the film's controversies.

"Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate," she told ANI.