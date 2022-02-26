'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Box Office Day 1: Alia Bhatt's film draws audience back to theatres, garners Rs 10.50 crore

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has opened to a tremendous response at the box office. With theatres operating at a limited capacity owing to covid, Alia's film has still managed to attract the audience and bring them back to the theatres.

The film opened at 10.50 crore on day one giving a heroic start to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the box office.

Despite 50% occupancy in key circuits like Mumbai and Delhi and no night shows in the Delhi circuit, the film has managed to perform very well. Good word of mouth seems to have been a big factor in drawing the audience to the theatres

Big growth in terms of collections is expected over the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, "#GangubaiKathiawadi surprises on Day 1… Opens higher than #Raazi [pre-Covid release]… While the *industry/trade* was expecting ₹ 6.25 cr – ₹ 7.25 cr, the strong word of mouth help biz escalate evening show onwards… Fri ₹ 10.50 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure.

The film hit the theatres on February 25.