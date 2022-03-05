‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Box Office: Alia Bhatt starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

The Alia Bhatt-starrer directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was released a week ago, and it has been doing well at the box office since then. Following a great opening weekend, the film's collections increased significantly on Saturday and Sunday. Indeed, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ held strong on its first Monday, with evening and night shows indicating a rise in attendance, thanks to great reviews and word of mouth.

The film's business profited considerably after the pandemic protocols were relaxed, allowing 100% occupancy in theatres. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has already surpassed the Rs. 100 crore milestone at the global box office after a week in theatres.

Applauding the film's decent opening, Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Saturday, “To all the naysayers who had dismissed and written off #Bollywood — even said that #Bollywood has lost its shine and glory — the superb start of #GangubaiKathiawadi brings #Bollywood back in the limelight… Now await the forthcoming films… Picture abhi baaki hain (the story is not over yet).”

Alia Bhatt visited Mumbai's Galaxy cinema to witness how the audience reacted. She also refused to get sidetracked by any of the controversy surrounding the film.

"Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate," she told ANI.