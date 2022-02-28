'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt's film brings back audience to theatres, collects Rs 39.12 crore in first weekend

Alia Bhatt’s film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was released on February 25, has impressed film critics and people from the Indian film industry. The reviews have been extremely positive.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Friday earned a total of 10.50 crores which was fairly impressive, the film's earnings grew much more on Saturday. Saturday had surpassed Friday in terms of revenue, raking in an additional 13 crores. On Sunday, the film earned 15.3 crores, which is really not bad. The film is gaining popularity day by day. In total, the film has earned 39.12 crores just in three days.

Applauding the film's decent opening, Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Saturday, “To all the naysayers who had dismissed and written off #Bollywood — even said that #Bollywood has lost its shine and glory — the superb start of #GangubaiKathiawadi brings #Bollywood back in the limelight… Now await the forthcoming films… Picture abhi baaki hain (the story is not over yet).”

Meanwhile, Alia hasn't finished the film's promotion yet. On Friday, she went to the Galaxy cinema in Mumbai to see how the audience reacted. She also refused to be distracted by any of the film's controversies.

"Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate," she told ANI.