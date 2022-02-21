‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu’s backseat romance in ‘Jaan Meri’ burns internet

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has already been Berlin approved and as the film is all set to release this week, the makers have launched the most visually stunning and unique composition of Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the song 'Meri Jaan' today.

Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and vocals by NeetI Mohan, the lyrics of ‘Meri Jaan' are penned by Kumaar. Fans are in love with the new song. Alia Bhatt and Shantanu’s chemistry in the song is being appreciated by the netizens. They took to the comment box and started praising the team for such a beautiful song. Also read: Alia Bhatt's stylist Ami Patel reveals why actress is opting for all-white looks for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions

One of the social media users wrote, “Their actions speaks feelings... Beautiful acting.. Soo many feelings that the characters feels is perfectly portrayed by Alia.. And Shantanu is a killer.. Way to gooo...”

Another person mentioned, “The pair is brand new but the chemistry between alia and shantanu is like they have already done many movies together and loved by people.” The third one mentioned, “What she needed was some source of relief. She got it from nowhere else. She was trying to make him understand; hugging him got her some relief, it was a natural emotion coz there was noone else to console her. She was restricting him everytime bcoz she didnt have any other intention. She needed peace. As of their chemistry, I love their chemistry. They both look good together.”

This beautiful sequence shot entirely in a vintage car encapsulates the simple romance between Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari's characters. What makes this song even more striking is the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali has curated his vision to picturize an entire song sequence within a car and emotions expressed at their best!

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February 2022