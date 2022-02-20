'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Ajay Devgn stuns as 'Bambai Ka Raja' Rahim Lala, fans say 'yeh aankhen marwayegi'

As Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releases this Friday on February 25, the makers have unveiled the new teaser focusing on Ajay Devgn's character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The 'Singham' actor portrays mafia king Rahim Lala in the film, who acts as Gangubai's saviour.

The 50-second long video introduces Ajay's crucial role as Rahim Lala, a fierce man who is true to his principles and morals. The teaser shows a bruised and beaten Gangubai approaching Rahim Lala for help as she stands up for amplifying the voice of 4,000 women and children living in the red light area of Kamathipura.

Ajay took to his Instagram handle on Saturday (February 19) and shared the teaser as he wrote, "Imaan. Dharam. Dhanda. Aa rahe hai hum 6 dino mein." Alia Bhatt introduced his character as "Rahim - Bambai Ka Raja" in her caption to the video.

On Sunday (February 20), the 'Drishyam' actor shared his character's poster from the film and wrote, "Usoolon ke pakke, Gangu ke sagge." Fans loved Ajay's intense, brooding look as the mafia king Rahim Lala. A netizen wrote, "Ye picture apun sirf Ajay Devgn sir ke liye dekhega....yeh Ajay sir ki aankhen marwayegi (I will watch this film only for Ajay sir, his eyes will kill me), while anther commented, "Wow best acting and handsome look sir".



After portraying characters based on Haji Mastan in 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' and Dawood Ibrahim in 'Company', Ajay Devgn's character in the upcoming film is based on the mafia don Karim Lala. While the film marks Alia`s first collaboration with Bhansali, it reunites Ajay with the director after 23 years as the duo last worked in 1999 in their cult classic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.