'When I am supposedly getting married...': Alia Bhatt addresses wedding rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who is all geared up for the theatrical release of her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', recently addressed several reports and rumours claiming that she is planning to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor soon.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for several years now. Ranbir had confirmed his relationship with Alia in an interview in 2020.

Now, in a recent interview with Film Companion, talking about the rumours every now and then about her wedding with Ranbir in the media, Alia said that there has been so much speculation surrounding her wedding that when she actually does get married, people will not believe it and dismiss it as a rumour while adding that such a situation would be 'great' for her.

"It has become like the boy who cried wolf. They are crying wolf so often that actually when I am supposedly getting married, people will think it's a rumour and it will be great for me because no one will know."

Meanwhile, in another recent interview with NDTV, while speaking about marrying Ranbir, Alia had said that she's already married to him in her mind.

Last year, at the motion poster launch event of Brahmastra, Ranbir was asked when he would marry 'Alia or someone else'. He had replied, "Well, haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that."