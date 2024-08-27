Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman, set to assume role on…

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Study shows massive decline in Y chromosome: Is future of men at risk?

Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Study shows massive decline in Y chromosome: Is future of men at risk?

Study shows massive decline in Y chromosome: Is future of men at risk?

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

IPL 2025: Players who can replace KL Rahul as LSG captain 

IPL 2025: Players who can replace KL Rahul as LSG captain 

Benefits of drinking turmeric milk

Benefits of drinking turmeric milk

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card �करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...

Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Here's how you can watch Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Gangs of Wasseypur films in theatres next week.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 08:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic
Gangs of Wasseypur re-release
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the two-part epic crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur is a cult classic. The films starred Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Piyush Mishra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zeishan Quadri, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 and Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, originally released twelve years ago, are set to re-release in theatres for a week from August 30 to September 5 in the Miraj Cinemas. The tickets are priced at just Rs 149. It isn't yet known if the films will be available in other theatre chains also.

Anurag Kashyap shared the announcement poster on his Instagram and captioned it as, "In three days the Gang will be back again .. GOW back in cinemas." Fans shared their excitement in the comments section. While one of them called it, "The greatest Hindi movie ever", another wrote, "Box office will be on fire." GV Prakash, who did the background score for the films, commented, "The baap of gangster flicks." Several others wrote down film's popular dialogues such as 'Chabi kidhar hai', 'Hazrat Hazrat Hazrat', and 'Sabka badla lega.'

The cult classic had received rave reviews upon its release in 2012. It gained a cult following due to its dark humour, brilliant perforamances, raw filmmaking, and experimental soundtrack by Sneha Khanwalkar. Made collectively in Rs 18 crore, both the films earned Rs 65.50 crore gross worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival under the Director's Fortnight section as a single film with a total duration of 321 minutes. Centred on the coal mafia in Dhanbad, Anurag Kashyap's two-part epic is counted among the greatest films ever made in the 21st century, by several international publications. 
 
READ | This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man cuddles with massive hyena, unlikely friendship shocks internet

Viral video: Man cuddles with massive hyena, unlikely friendship shocks internet

How rich is Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani? Her net worth is Rs…

How rich is Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani? Her net worth is Rs…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

Ratan Tata's company to employ 4000 women from this state, selected candidates to get...

Ratan Tata's company to employ 4000 women from this state, selected candidates to get...

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

MORE

MOST VIEWED

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement