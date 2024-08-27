Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Here's how you can watch Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Gangs of Wasseypur films in theatres next week.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the two-part epic crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur is a cult classic. The films starred Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Piyush Mishra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zeishan Quadri, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 and Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, originally released twelve years ago, are set to re-release in theatres for a week from August 30 to September 5 in the Miraj Cinemas. The tickets are priced at just Rs 149. It isn't yet known if the films will be available in other theatre chains also.

Anurag Kashyap shared the announcement poster on his Instagram and captioned it as, "In three days the Gang will be back again .. GOW back in cinemas." Fans shared their excitement in the comments section. While one of them called it, "The greatest Hindi movie ever", another wrote, "Box office will be on fire." GV Prakash, who did the background score for the films, commented, "The baap of gangster flicks." Several others wrote down film's popular dialogues such as 'Chabi kidhar hai', 'Hazrat Hazrat Hazrat', and 'Sabka badla lega.'

The cult classic had received rave reviews upon its release in 2012. It gained a cult following due to its dark humour, brilliant perforamances, raw filmmaking, and experimental soundtrack by Sneha Khanwalkar. Made collectively in Rs 18 crore, both the films earned Rs 65.50 crore gross worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival under the Director's Fortnight section as a single film with a total duration of 321 minutes. Centred on the coal mafia in Dhanbad, Anurag Kashyap's two-part epic is counted among the greatest films ever made in the 21st century, by several international publications.



