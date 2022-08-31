Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 'Ganpatiji' at Mannat, shares his learning from auspicious festival

Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

As India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31, 2022, the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also welcomed 'Ganpatiji' at his home Mannat with his little son AbRam Khan, as shared by the Pathaan actor on his social media accounts. King Khan also shares his learning from the auspicious festival and extended Ganesh Chaturthi's wishes to everyone.

Along with sharing the photo of Lord Ganesha idol from his home, the Swades actor wrote, "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is going to be back with a bang next year as his three films are slated to release in 2023. The first is Pathaan being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who delivered the biggest blockbuster for YRF in 2019 - War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Pathaan marks SRK's return to the big screen after five years as his last release Zero came out in 2018.

Next up is Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed Shah Rukh Khan with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the film features Nayanthara opposite SRK in the lead. The superstar attended her wedding with Vignesh Shivan in Mahabalipuram recently.

The third SRK film set to release next year is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. Dunki is the Christmas release as it is scheduled to hit theatres on December 22, 2023 and will clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.