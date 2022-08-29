Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Raj Kundra trolled for covering his face with mask as he welcomes Ganpati idol at home

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Prior to the Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 festival, Raj Kundra was seen arriving to Mumbai's Lalbaug to purchase a Lord Ganesha idol. While Shilpa Shetty, Kundra's wife, is frequently seen welcome Ganesha home, she was absent this year due to a recent leg fracture she sustained while filming a new project. But in another video, we could see her getting out of the car and standing next to the Ganpati idol.

A video posted by Viral Bhayani has now gone viral. For receiving Bappa's idol while wearing a face shield, Raj Kundrra is being brutally trolled. A few users also mentioned that he was performing puja while wearing shoes.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram and dropped a happy picture with her fractured leg. The actress was shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop series Indian Police Force, which is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, where she injured her leg.

Along with the photo, the actress, who was last seen in Nikamma, wrote, "They said, Roll camera action - "break a leg!" I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I'll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

In the picture, the 47-year-old actress can be seen sitting in a wheelchair, showing off her fractured left leg and her cute smile. Shilpa donned a white top under a blue denim jacket, paired up with blue pants. Soon after Shilpa shared the post, fans swamped the comment section wishing speed recovery to the actress.

Also. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s 10-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra has started his first business. Proud mom Shilpa took to Instagram and shared this news with her followers. She penned a long note along with a video.

For the unversed, Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.