In Bharti and Harsh's podcast, Ganesh Acharya pointed out the major difference between Hindi and South film industries, and how the latter gives more respect to technicians rather than Bollywood.

Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya has now fueled the debate of Bollywood vs South and noted how the regional cinema respects the technicians more than Hindi cinema. While appearing in the podcast of Bharti Singha and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Ganesh said that Allu Arjun called him after the release of Pushpa, and thanked him for contributing towards the success of the film. The veteran choreographer said he had never received such appreciation from Bollywood actors.

Ganesh said, "They (South) respect their technicians a lot. They just go to get their make-up once and then they go for lunch. In between, there is no manager, no makeup.” He also remarked how in Bollywood, makers would often neglect the hard work of technicians in Bollywood and would change the step at the last minute to cater for the ego of the star, "I have seen several directors and producers, they make big promises behind the star’s back, but once they are before the stars, they go mum. They change the choreography at the end minute to please the stars. They don’t care about the efforts a choreographer puts into choreographing a song."

Ganesh revealed that he never faced such disrespect in Hindi cinema, but he heard such stories. "I feel bad when I hear such stories from others who go through it," He said. Ganesh further decoded the difference between Hindi and South, and added, "In Bollywood, people only praise a star, they don’t see the efforts put by a director, choreographer or a technician. However, this is not the case down South."

The award-winning choreographer stated that Bollywood stars have egos, and reminisced how Allu Arjun called him to acknowledge him for the success of Pushpa. "After I choreographed Pushpa songs, Allu Arjun himself called me a couple of days later. He gave me credit. He said, ‘Master ji apke wajah se hua'. No Bollywood actor has ever given me credit. But, Allu Arjun praised me so much and said, ‘People are appreciating me because of you.’ He didn’t just stop at that, he even invited me to Hyderabad for Pushpa’s success party. It was not an ordinary party where people drink and dance. They had put on a stage and were awarding technicians. A light man who was part of Pushpa also got an award.” At last, Ganesh clarified that he isn't downgrading the entire Hindi film industry, but a few people have made the worst environment for technicians.