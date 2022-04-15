Gandii Baat fame Flora Saini poses topless, talks about her struggle with PCOS

Flora Saini/Instagram

Flora Saini, who played the ghost in the film Stree, has shared a topless photo of herself to discuss her fight with polycystic ovarian disease (PCOS). Flora detailed how she had been chastised for her weight in her lengthy post. She also recalls a female choreographer publicly humiliating her.

Take a look at the photo here:

Here’s what she wrote:

"I was this fat kid in school with braces and pimples not one bit confident in herself the backbencher who loved to hide behind baggy clothes with major self esteem issues yet somehow ended up being an actor. I've struggled with my weight through most of my acting career just to look like those beautiful thin girls on the magazine covers that defined beauty do u know I didn't get a single endorsement for atleast 10-12 years through the peak of my career in south, not one, cos they felt I'm too fat to promote a product, I was earnestly told "maybe you should loose some weight" and was bullied ruthlessly for my weight in the starting days of my career as an actor, by a lady choreographer who body shamed in front of an entire set on the mike," Flora recalled.

"I was diagnosed with PCOS which most young girls deal with nowdays which doesnt let you again lose weight and you starve yourself you gym like mad but no matter what you do, the weight just doesn't come off and in your head you're just not perfect and this self abuse that I caused myself of starving myself for days and then going on a binge, feeling sad both the times not just affected my body but also my mind which also explains the wrong relationships I got into cos I never loved myself and seeked validation from the other person but also gave them the leverage to destroy my already dented self esteem cos "I" never saw my own worth."

"I wanna click as many pics of this beautiful me (body mind soul) that I've yearned to be for so some many moonlight years after being at war with myself (they don't tell u this part in the glossy magazine's) and these pics are a memoir reminding me of how far I've come and that "Everything falls into place once you start loving yourself.. and you can control that" it all starts from you. I just hope the younger me is proud of where I've come and the future me is ready to embrace "beauty" with a new meaning and in her own terms," she added.

For the unversed, Flora, who has also appeared in Inside Edge and Maid In India, has lately joined the Metaverse bandwagon with her own offering, the Floraverse. She also debuted her new app, which she hopes will bring her closer to her admirers.