Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh teaser: Rajkumar Santoshi film imagines Mahatma Gandhi confronting Nathuram Godse in jail

The makers of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh dropped the film's teaser on Monday, January 2. The film revolves around the fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the assassination attempt by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, and later meets him in the prison where their conversation leads to a fiery debate between them.

The movie will feature the veteran actor Deepak Antani portraying Mahatma Gandhi for the second time in a feature film after he earlier portrayed the Father of the Nation in a 2016 film titled Gandhiji My Mentor. Chinmay Mandlekar, who impressed the audiences with his performance as the militant Farooq Malik Bitta in Vivek Agnihotri's hard-hitting political drama The Kashmir Files last year, will be seen portraying Nathuram Godse.

The multiple National Award-winning director Rajkumar Santoshi will return to direction after ten years since his last film was the romantic comedy Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, which was released in 2013 and starred Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in the leading roles.

The upcoming historical fictional drama, which depicts the war of ideologies between Godse and Gandhi, will re-unite Rajkumar Santoshi with the Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman after twenty-one years since the filmmaker and music director have worked on two films namely Pukar in 2000 and The Legend of Bhata Singh in 2002.

Produced by Manila Santoshi and presented by Santoshi Productions LLP, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh will be released by PVR Pictures in cinemas on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day on January 26. The film will face the box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer actioner Pathaan which will arrive in cinemas a day ahead on January 25.



