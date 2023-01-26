Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh movie review: Chinmay Mandlekar, Deepak Antani-starrer fictitious retelling is half-baked, gimmicky

Gandhi Godse movie review

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Cast: Chinmay Mandlekar, Deepak Antani, Pawan Chopra, Tanisha Santoshi, Anuj Saini, and others

Where to watch: Theatres

Runtime: 110 mins

CBFC rating: U

Ratings: 3 stars

Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh review: National Award-winning director Rajkumar Santoshi returns to direction with another film that intends to be thought-provoking, but ends up becoming a half-baked debate between right and wrong. After giving blockbuster actioners like Ghayal and Ghatak, hard-hitting social dramas in Damini and Lajja, and the critically-acclaimed biopic, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Rajkumar Santoshi has earned the trust of the audience. The director has even successfully tapped the rom-com genre with Ajab Prem Ki Ghajab Kahani. A moviegoer like me looks up to Santoshi, and that's why Gandhi Godse disappoints at certain levels.

The film is a fictional take wherein Mahatma Gandhi (Deepak Antani) survives the assassination attempt by Nathuram Godse (Chinmay Mandlekar). What if Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi meets his killer? What will be their conversation? Who will outwit the other? These questions sound interesting, and the film puts across a narrative that keeps you invested.

Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh starts with gruesome visuals, real-life footage of partition, and post-independent India. On one side, Hindus are finding it difficult to survive in their country, while Muslims seek Gandhi's protection from the slaughter and riots. Godse feels Gandhi is favouring the minorities and hence, he decides to avenge the supposed injustice to his community by killing him. The film quickly takes us to the dark day of January 30, 1948, when Godse shot three bullets at Gandhi, during the prayer session at Birla house. Godse gets imprisoned in Ambala's Central Jail, but he wishes for capital punishment. However, Gandhi survives, and he attempts to change the thinking of Godse. As the film progresses, Gandhi and Godse, end up facing each other, and that's where they both face off in a battle of ideologies.

The trailer gave me the impression that the film has a right-wing slant with a narrative seeped into Islamophobia. But the film talks about India being a host to sharanarthis (refugees), and how diversity has made India special. Godse believes in a Hindu Rashtra, but Gandhi wants every person from different religions should stay together, to make India stronger. There are moments in the film that will make you question the intention of Godse. Also, there are instances where you will find that even Gandhi had some shortcomings, and his ideology worked against him.

Speaking about the performances, the film belongs to Chinmay and Deepak. They both carry the weekly-written film on their shoulders. Santoshi's daughter Tanisha marks her debut with this film, and the girl still needs to sharpen her acting chops. There are moments where she lacks the conviction to make us feel her plight. Anuj Saini disappoints. He tries too hard to be a sweet, well-mannered boy, and that's where his performance turned into a parody of sorts.

Throughout the film, newspaper cuttings appear on screen, leaving you puzzled as to what is fictional and what is reality. However, the message of the film is clear: killing someone is not an option. Speaking about another shortcoming, the laughter of Gandhi looks cartoonish, and it kills the essence of light-hearted moments. The dialogues of Chinmay are hard-hitting, and so is his dialogue delivery. But there is too much of Hindu, Hindutva, and Hindu swarashtra, which overpowers the narration.

Although the film promises to present an unbiased view, there are constant digs at the Congress Party. According to the film, Gandhi was betrayed or ignored by his own people. Overall, Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh isn't for everyone, and I miss the bold, blunt, and fearless Rajkumar Santoshi, who used to question the system in power with his films.