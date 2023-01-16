Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh glorifies murderers': Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi slams Rajkumar Santoshi film

Rajkumar Santoshi's Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh imagines Mahatma Gandhi confronting Nathuram Godse in jail after surviving his assassination attempt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh glorifies murderers': Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi slams Rajkumar Santoshi film
Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh/File photo

Director Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming period drama film ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ has triggered a fresh controversy as Congress recently sought a ban on the film in Madhya Pradesh. Amid the ongoing row, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi expressed his views about the film.

“I’m not surprised because for them Godse is a hero, and if they portray him as a hero, it should not surprise any of us. But I cannot comment on the merits or the demerits of the film because I haven’t seen it and I don’t intend to see films which glorify murderers,” Tushar Gandhi told the media.

Set in early post-independence India of 1947-48, the film depicts the war of ideologies between Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi. The trailer showcased a powerful glimpse into the tumultuous period following India’s partition.

“It is a very well thought out game plan and all these characters have been given the role to perform and they performed the role according to their queues and their timelines. The same director portrayed Baapu in a very wrong manner in his film Bhagat Singh, so it’s not surprising that he would make a film glorifying Godse,” Gandhi added.

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Chinmay Mandlekar and Deepak Antani in the lead roles. Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is set in an India of the filmmaker’s imagination where Mahatma Gandhi survives an assassination bid and meets his attacker, Nathuram Godse, in prison. What follows is a fiery debate and a clash of ideologies between them. With music composed by maestro AR Rahman, the film, produced by Manila Santoshi, is all set to hit the theatres on Republic Day, January 26.

READ | RRR director SS Rajamouli clarifies his 'Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas' remark, says 'I must admit...'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.