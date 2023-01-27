Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh box office collection day 1: Rajkumar Santoshi film drowned by Pathaan wave, makes only Rs 80 lakh

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh had a weak start at the box office

Rajkumar Santoshi’s comeback directorial Gandhi Godse EK Yudh has had an inauspicious start at the box office. The film was largely affected by the dominance of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at the ticket window. Despite getting a decent size release on a holiday (Republic Day), the historical drama managed a lowly Rs 80 lakhs on its opening day.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is a fictionalised tale of a scenario in which Mahatma Gandhi survives the assassination attempt by Nathuram Godse. The film follows these two as they meet and engage in a battle of wits and ideologies. The film stars Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar, and also marks the debut of the director’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi.

Sacnilk reported that the film collected Rs 80 lakh net across India on Wednesday, its release day. The film was at a disadvantage as it clashed with Pathaan, the mega actioner from Yash Raj Films. Due to Pathaan hogging up most screens across India, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh released on only 300 screens across India. But it also saw extremely low footfall, registering just 18% occupancy on its release day. In comparison, managed 65% occupancy on the day in nearly 5000 screens. The Shah Rukh film has broken all records in its first two days, leading to many exhibitors increasing shows and screens, which is not good news for Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

The early trends do not look good for the Santoshi film. As things stand, it may struggle to even reach the Rs 10-crore mark in its lifetime. That is not surprising given the genre and lack of star power in the film. Middling reviews and almost non-existent word of mouth have not helped either. The film may just have to wait to find its audience in a few weeks when it releases on streaming platforms.