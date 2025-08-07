Twitter
First Indian series to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival stars Pratik Gandhi, made by Hansal Mehta, based on...

The highly-anticipated series Gandhi, helmed by Hansal Mehta and headlined by Pratik Gandhi, will cover significant aspects of Mahatma Gandhi's life - spanning from his early work in South Africa, to his role as the Father of the Nation in India's independence movement.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 11:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

First Indian series to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival stars Pratik Gandhi, made by Hansal Mehta, based on...
Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhi

    Hansal Mehta's forthcoming historical drama Gandhi will get its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Sharing the exciting update, Mehta penned on his X timeline, "An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. Gandhi will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate."

    In a moment of pride, the Shahid director shared that Gandhi is the first Indian series to be selected for the prestigious film festival. "The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal. A moment of pride. A moment of memory. A quiet revolution begins", he added.

    Backed by the Applause Entertainment banner, Gandhi is a cinematic adaptation of the books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World by Ramachandra Guha. It is believed that the highly-anticipated series will cover significant aspects of Mahatma Gandhi's life - spanning from his early work in South Africa, to his role as the Father of the Nation in India's independence movement.

    Gandhi is planned to spread across three seasons. While the shooting for the first season of the drama was concluded in August 2024, the show will most likely release in late 2025. While Pratik Gandhi plays the titular role as Mahatma Gandhi, the project will feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, Tom Felton as Josiah Oldfield, and Jaival Pathak as young Harilal Gandhi, along with Amar Upadhyay, Libby Mai, Harry Mckeown, R Badree, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon in key roles. The series will feature music and background scrore by AR Rahman.

    READ | This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

     

