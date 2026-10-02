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Gandhi and my Mother: On ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee as Father of Nation, Waheeda Rehman as Putlibai

Gandhi and my Mother: Makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee, Waheeda Rehman

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Gandhi and my Mother: On ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee as Father of Nation, Waheeda Rehman as Putlibai

As the world celebrates Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the makers of Gandhi and my Mother revealed the first glimpse of Manoj Bajpayee as Bapu, with Waheeda Rehman as his mother, Putlibai Gandhi.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 06:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gandhi and my Mother: On ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, makers reveal first look of Manoj Bajpayee as Father of Nation, Waheeda Rehman as Putlibai
Manoj Bajpayee as Gandhi, Waheeda Rehman (Image source: Instagram)
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On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the makers of ‘Gandhi and My Mother’ unveiled a series of pictures from the much-anticipated film.
The makers have offered a first glimpse into its period setting and visual world. Produced by Narendra Hirawat’s NH Studioz and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, the film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.

The project features Manoj Bajpayee, Waheeda Rehman, Divya Dutta and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, along with others. Set against the backdrop of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and legacy, 'Gandhi and My Mother' explores a deeply personal and human dimension of the historical figure.

The newly unveiled pictures offer a look at the film’s period setting and its evocative visual treatment. The film brings together an ensemble cast led by Bajpayee, Rehman, Dutta and Shukla, with Mishra at the helm of the project.

On the work front, Manoj was last seen in The Governor. The film was expected to do decent numbers, but it went on to become a commercial disaster. With Gandhi and my Mother, Manoj has joined the list of actors who portrayed Bapu on the big screen. Some of the most popular depictions of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi were made by Ben Kingsley in Gandhi (1982), Dilip Prabhavalkar in Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Naseeruddin Shah in Hey Ram (2000), Darshan Jariwala in Gandhi, My Father (2007), and Rajit Kapur in The Making of the Mahatma (1996).  

(With inputs from ANI)

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