Gandhari trailer: Taapsee Pannu vows to rescue her kidnapped daughter, netizens say 'Kangana Ranaut can never do this'

Gandhari is headlined by Taapsee Pannu and also stars Ishwak Singh, Jatin Sarna, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, the film premieres on Netflix on September 3.

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Gandhari has been unveiled, bringing an action-thriller where Taapsee, as Bani, is shown in a desperate search for her abducted daughter, which draws her into a far more dangerous reality than she could have imagined. Set in the fictitious town Joypurra, the trailer offers a glimpse into a place where fear and silence coexist with the enigmatic Behrupiyas who form an integral part of the town's cultural fabric. As the investigation begins to unravel unsettling questions, Bani takes matters into her own hands, determined to bring her daughter home. What follows is a relentless journey through hidden truths, mounting danger and unexpected allies, where hope must continually stand its ground against darkness.

With Taapsee in the lead role, Ishwak Singh stars as Gokul, a father grappling with the disappearance of his daughter, while Jatin Sarna plays Kabir, the officer leading the investigation. Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Chhaya Kadam complete the ensemble, each adding a distinct layer to the mystery and intrigue surrounding Joypurra.

Netizens praise Taapsee Pannu's performance in Gandhari

Reacting to the trailer, several netizens praised Taapsee's performance and the thrilling narrative. Hinting at Taapsee's feud with Kangana Ranaut, one X user wrote, "Taapsee looks brilliant in Gandhari. Kangana Ranaut can never do this." Another added, "What a trailer, Kangana se to lakh guna achhi acting hai Tapsee ki. Kangana hai sasti copy to." "Gandhari looks promising, with all class actors good to see Taapsee also up her acting game finally," read another post.



Gandhari trailer

Taapsee Pannu on working in Gandhari

Reflecting on her experience of working on Gandhari, Taapsee Pannu said, "What stayed with me throughout Gandhari was Bani's refusal to give up, even when everything seemed stacked against her. The role demanded a great deal physically, but it was her resilience, conviction and unwavering spirit that truly drew me in," as per a press release.

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon's reunion

Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari premieres on September 3, only on Netflix. Taapsee and Kanika have previously collaborated on muliple critically acclaimed films including Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Dunki, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

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