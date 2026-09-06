Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu's 'GOAT performance' wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia Bhatt: 'Alpha could never give me THIS'

Soon after Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari dropped on Netflix, netizens took to social media, and the majority of them called her more effective and real than Alia Bhatt in Alpha.

Taapsee Pannu’s performance in Gandhari is getting strong reactions from netizens, with audiences praising the film’s raw and emotionally driven action. Many have highlighted how the action feels more grounded and personal, while some have also started comparing Taapsee’s performance with Alia Bhatt’s action outing in Alpha.

Netizens declare Taapsee 'smashed it' in action, better than Alia Bhatt

One user wrote, "Sorry but Gandhari is the kind of female-centric action film I wanted to see!! No over-polished slow-mo stuff," while another said, "Taapsee has absolutely smashed it in #gandhari… this feels way more convincing than Alia’s action role in Alpha!" Another fan added, "Taapsee looks absolutely goatedd in #Gandhari ya… Alia in Alpha didn't have this intensity imo".

A netizen simply reacted, "Taapsee killed it!!" while another agreed, "Agreeddd! Taapsee was crazy good in the action scenes… every hit felt personal fr". Another netizen went on to say, "Sorry but Taapsee is wayyy better than Alia in action," while another wrote, "Just dekha mene #gandhari and bdoi #Taapsee has done crazyyy good!"

Why do netizens praise Taapsee more than Alia Bhatt?

The conversation around the action has also centred on its rawness, with one user saying, "This is what I mean by real action!! Not just polished stunts. #TaapseePannu #Gandhari". Another added, "Among the action films we are getting these days, #Gandhari is so different and Taapsee is the biggest reason!!" One viewer shared, "Tbh I really liked the action scenes in Gandhari more than Alpha. Alia is okay, but Taapsee actually did great - it was raw!!"

Another called it the performance they had been waiting for, writing, "Honestly, this is the Taapsee I wanted to see...full intensity, full emotion, and proper action..#Gandhari is definitely her career-best performance!!" One more netizen said, "Alia was good in Alpha but Taapsee in #Gandhari hits differently!! Watched it yesterday and action feels raw, the emotions feel real… this is Taapsee at her BEST ". Summing up the mood, another fan wrote, "Taapsee really said ‘ab action dekho ’; just watched #Gandhari and it's on another level. The intensity?? The screen presence? Alpha could never give me THIS".

Here are some of the reactions

Taapsee looks absolutely goatedd in #Gandhari ya… alia in Alpha didnt have this intensity imo — mona (@mona20001111) September 5, 2026

Sorry but Gandhari is the kind of female centric action film I wanted to see!! No over polished slow mo stuff — Aaryan_sharma (@abdullah644631) September 5, 2026

Among the action films we are getting these days, #Gandhari is soo different and Taapsee is the biggest reason!! — Suman Queen (@_Suman_queen) September 6, 2026

Honestly, this is the Taapsee I wanted to see...full intensity full emotion and proper action..#Gandhari is definitely her careerbest performance!! — Sunana Vibes (@sunana_vibes) September 6, 2026



What do these reactions hold for Taapsee Pannu?

With the reactions continuing to come in, Gandhari is emerging as a different kind of female-led action film for audiences, with Taapsee’s intensity, physicality, and emotional connect becoming major talking points. The comparisons with Alpha have only added to the online conversation around her performance, further cementing her position as a no-nonsense, badass actor.

Also read: Gandhari movie review: Despite hangover of Mardaani 3, Taapsee Pannu slays, delivers most impactful film of 2026 led by woman