FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kharge slams PM Modi over his SRCC visit: 'Yet another political campaign'

Kharge slams PM Modi over SRCC visit: 'Another political campaign'

Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu's 'GOAT performance' wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia Bhatt: 'Alpha could never give me THIS'

Gandhari: Taapsee wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia

Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in Pakistan cricket?

Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in PAK cricket

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu's 'GOAT performance' wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia Bhatt: 'Alpha could never give me THIS'

Soon after Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari dropped on Netflix, netizens took to social media, and the majority of them called her more effective and real than Alia Bhatt in Alpha.

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 05:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu's 'GOAT performance' wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia Bhatt: 'Alpha could never give me THIS'
Taapsee Pannu in Gandhari, Alia Bhatt in Alpha (Image source: IMDb, X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Taapsee Pannu’s performance in Gandhari is getting strong reactions from netizens, with audiences praising the film’s raw and emotionally driven action. Many have highlighted how the action feels more grounded and personal, while some have also started comparing Taapsee’s performance with Alia Bhatt’s action outing in Alpha.

Netizens declare Taapsee 'smashed it' in action, better than Alia Bhatt

One user wrote, "Sorry but Gandhari is the kind of female-centric action film I wanted to see!! No over-polished slow-mo stuff," while another said, "Taapsee has absolutely smashed it in #gandhari… this feels way more convincing than Alia’s action role in Alpha!" Another fan added, "Taapsee looks absolutely goatedd in #Gandhari ya… Alia in Alpha didn't have this intensity imo". 

A netizen simply reacted, "Taapsee killed it!!" while another agreed, "Agreeddd! Taapsee was crazy good in the action scenes… every hit felt personal fr". Another netizen went on to say, "Sorry but Taapsee is wayyy better than Alia in action," while another wrote, "Just dekha mene #gandhari and bdoi #Taapsee has done crazyyy good!"

Why do netizens praise Taapsee more than Alia Bhatt? 

The conversation around the action has also centred on its rawness, with one user saying, "This is what I mean by real action!! Not just polished stunts. #TaapseePannu #Gandhari". Another added, "Among the action films we are getting these days, #Gandhari is so different and Taapsee is the biggest reason!!" One viewer shared, "Tbh I really liked the action scenes in Gandhari more than Alpha. Alia is okay, but Taapsee actually did great - it was raw!!" 

Another called it the performance they had been waiting for, writing, "Honestly, this is the Taapsee I wanted to see...full intensity, full emotion, and proper action..#Gandhari is definitely her career-best performance!!" One more netizen said, "Alia was good in Alpha but Taapsee in #Gandhari hits differently!! Watched it yesterday and action feels raw, the emotions feel real… this is Taapsee at her BEST ". Summing up the mood, another fan wrote, "Taapsee really said ‘ab action dekho ’; just watched #Gandhari and it's on another level. The intensity?? The screen presence? Alpha could never give me THIS".

Here are some of the reactions


What do these reactions hold for Taapsee Pannu? 

With the reactions continuing to come in, Gandhari is emerging as a different kind of female-led action film for audiences, with Taapsee’s intensity, physicality, and emotional connect becoming major talking points. The comparisons with Alpha have only added to the online conversation around her performance, further cementing her position as a no-nonsense, badass actor.  

Also read: Gandhari movie review: Despite hangover of Mardaani 3, Taapsee Pannu slays, delivers most impactful film of 2026 led by woman

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Joe Root eyes 7 Sachin Tendulkar Test records: How many can he actually break?
Joe Root eyes 7 Sachin Tendulkar Test records: How many can he actually break?
Kharge slams PM Modi over his SRCC visit: 'Yet another political campaign'
Kharge slams PM Modi over SRCC visit: 'Another political campaign'
Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu's 'GOAT performance' wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia Bhatt: 'Alpha could never give me THIS'
Gandhari: Taapsee wins praise; netizens find her 'more convincing' than Alia
Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in Pakistan cricket?
Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in PAK cricket
Delhi court remands Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody
Delhi court remands Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement