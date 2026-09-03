Gandhari movie review: Despite hangover of Mardaani 3, Taapsee Pannu slays, delivers most impactful film of 2026 led by woman

In Gandhari, Taapsee Pannu has delivered the second-best performance of her career after Pink. Her combination with Kanika Dhillon, after Haseen Dilruba, again proved why they're a lethal combo.

Director: Devashish Makhija

Starring: Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna, Prashant Narayanan,

Runtime: 1 hr 55 mins

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 3 stars

Gandhari synopsis

Bani (Taapsee Pannu) and Gokul (Ishwak Singh) suffer the biggest nightmare of their lives when their daughter Misty gets abducted from a train. While trying to get her daughter back, Bani suffers a lethal blow to her forehead, leaving her blind. How a visually impaired woman goes against all odds to get her little one back, and ultimately cracks a big racket of child trafficking, forms the premise of Gandhari.

First impression of Gandhari

When it comes to a crime thriller based on human trafficking, child abuse, and flesh trade, you can't help it, but get a major hangover of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani. Inspired by the Mahabharata's Gandhari, who chose to blindfold herself because her husband, Dhritarashtra, could not see the world, Taapsee's interpretation works because of a rooted approach to the crime syndicate, layered with multiple twists, and an impressive performance by the ensemble cast. The emotionally charged drama and the concept of a mother going to great lengths to save her child will never get outdated. Gandhari makes an impressive addition to the list.

Performances that hold the narrative well

The biggest strength of Gandhari is the impressive performance by the ensemble cast. Unarguably, Bani is Taapsee Pannu's second-best performance of her career, after Pink. She effectively captures Bani’s anger, pain, fear, and the desperation of a mother trying to find her child. She shows emotional vulnerability, but at the same time, has the courage to go to any lengths to protect her daughter. Apart from emotional moments, Taapsee excels in action scenes. The action has a raw and grounded quality, and Taapsee makes it real instead of going OTT. Jatin Sarna also lends able support, and it is eye-pleasing to watch him in a positive, law-maker role. Ishwak Singh drops a big surprise as Mishti’s father and Bani’s husband. He emotes pain and anguish very well, and stuns at the big reveal during the climax. Mita Vashisht, Chhaya Kadam, and Swastika Mukherjee impress in their respective parts, though they have limited scope.

Watch the trailer of Gandhari

What works for Gandhari?

Director Devashish Makhija manages to strike a balance between emotional drama and crime thriller. The screenplay by Kanika Dhillon, taking inspiration from the theme of the Mahabharata and turning it into a contemporary, female-led action thriller, is a brave attempt. The action is another highlight. Bani uses her surroundings to her advantage, making the action feel like a natural extension of the story rather than something inserted merely for spectacle.

The shortcomings of Gandhari

Taapsse Paanu's film has too many loopholes that leave you with a distaste. Prashant Narayan as the main antogonist is, sadly, the weakest link of the film. The guy who made Murder 2 so terrific is criminally underutilised in the film. His character leaves no impact and looks wasted. Jatin Sarna disappears, leaving his character arc incomplete. After a point, the twists and turns become too predictable. The logic is also questionable, as Taapsee's partial blindness and how she recovers look a little unreal and too convenient.

Overall impact

Despite the flaws, Gandhari works because of Taapsee Pannu’s powerful performance, emotionally charged moments, and the impressive take on a mother slaying evil for her daughter.