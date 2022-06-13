‘Ganapath will set box office on fire this Christmas', says source after watching parts of Tiger Shroff’s film

Credit: Pooja Entertainment/YouTube

A little Birdie who has seen parts of the movie tells us "Ganapath is going to blow people's minds. There is not much revealed on the film by the producers on purpose-but the epic story is a never-seen-before visual extravaganza and the special effects and scale of this film will leave you gob-smacked. Tiger’s role and character is like that of south superstars - and the dialogues are all seeti-maar, a flavor which is setting Box office on fire”

Ganapath is a first-of-its-kind dystopian action thriller.

After Gangubai, RRR, and KGF, this is the next biggie event film to look out for in Bollywood.

Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on 23rd December 2022 this year