‘Ganapath will set box office on fire this Christmas', says source after watching parts of Tiger Shroff’s film

Tiger Shroff's film Ganapath is going to blow people's minds, the special effects and scale of this film will leave you gob-smacked.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 13, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Credit: Pooja Entertainment/YouTube

A little Birdie who has seen parts of the movie tells us "Ganapath is going to blow people's minds. There is not much revealed on the film by the producers on purpose-but the epic story is a never-seen-before visual extravaganza and the special effects and scale of this film will leave you gob-smacked. Tiger’s role and character is like that of south superstars - and the dialogues are all seeti-maar, a flavor which is setting Box office on fire”

Ganapath is a first-of-its-kind dystopian action thriller.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Entertainment (@pooja_ent)

After Gangubai, RRR, and KGF, this is the next biggie event film to look out for in Bollywood.

Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on 23rd December 2022 this year

