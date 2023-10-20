Headlines

Ganapath Twitter review: Netizens hail Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon’s performances, call film ‘thrilling rollercoaster’

Netizens hail Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's performances in their recent release Ganapath.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited sci-fi action film Ganapath has finally hit the theatres and has opened to positive response from the audience. Netizens can’t stop hailing the actors’ performances and also called the film “greatest action movie of Bollywood.”

Netizens praised Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s chemistry in the movie and also praised their high-octane action sequences in the movie. Here’s a look at some of the tweets- 

One of the fans wrote, “And this is #GanapathAHeroIsBorn, waiting for #GanapathPart2 The post credit scene and powerful Villain is badass. A Worthy Watch, Don't be missed. Wrestling Sequence is literally amazing amazing and amazing.! A must watch.” 

Another tweet read, “Ganapath: Bollywood action at its best! #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon nail it. First half is good, but the second half is a thrilling rollercoaster with an epic climax. Don't miss it. I'd give it 4 stars.  #Ganapath #GanapathReview"

Another fan tweeted, “#Ganapath is Winning!!! WOM says it all. "Its a biggest advanced sci-fi action film by bollywood" We must appreciate and support these type of content. Agar aaj nahi to kabhi nahi warna dekhte raho wahi same story lottery fottery.” 

One of the users wrote, “#GanapathReview GREAT ACTION, @iTIGERSHROFF acting with swag @kritisanon looks gorgeous and acting great..Second half is super fast with full engagement.. And climax 4/5.” 

Another fan wrote, “#Ganapath#GanapathReview - Surprising Positive ! Action blocks , CGI , VFX , Acting all of actors , Chemistry between #TigerShroff & #KritiSanon , Songs , Storyline , Direction , all of brilliant.!”

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Talking about Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s bond, the filmmaker told Hindustan Times, “Their bonding can't go away, right? They started their career together and look at where they are today. It's fab. It was wonderful to see them come together. I was amazed by the sincerity the two have towards their craft. They were so excited to come back together after so many years. There's a very beautiful sense of responsibility when two people enter the industry as kids and nine years later, they come back together to give something more. Because there's more at stake too. People are expecting something magical.”

