Ganapath box office collection day 3: Tiger's film is second biggest flop of 2023, earns Rs 7 crore in opening weekend

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born hit theatres on October 20. The film has been criticised for its hollow screenplay, poor VFX effects, bad performances, and senseless direction, and thus, has seen one of the worst openings in the recent years in the Hindi film industry.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs 2.25 crore on its third day of release, i.e. Sunday, Octoer 23 (as per early estimates). As the film had earned Rs 4.75 crore in its first two days, the three-day net total stands at Rs 7 crore for the opening weekend.

The film, promoted as an action-packed adventure in a dystopian world, could have been a major crowd puller due to the Dussehra holiday falling on Tuesday, October 24. However, with the ongoing collections, it seems that the theatre owners could remove the shows of Tiger Shroff-starrer as the film has been completely rejected by the audiences.

With a reported budget of Rs 200 crore, this means that Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is the second biggest Bollywood flop of the year after Adipurush. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer mythological drama had a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, but the film made only Rs 288 crore in India (Rs 147 crore in Hindi, Rs 133 crore in Telugu, and Rs 8 crore in other three dubbed versions). Om Raut's adaptation of Ramayana is certainly the biggest flop of Indian cinema this year.

Coming back to Ganapath, Tiger and Kriti have shared the screen space after nine years in the Vikas Bahl directorial. In 2014, both the actors made their debut in the romantic action comedy film Heropanti. A remake of the 2008 Telugu flm Parugu, the Sabbir Khan directorial proved to be a box office success.



READ | Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool