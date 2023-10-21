Headlines

Ganapath box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff's film collects only Rs 2.5 crore, marks his worst opening of his car

Ganapath marked the worst opening of Tiger Shroff's career, the film is expected to collect only Rs 2.5 crore on day 1

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited sci-fi action film Ganapath has finally hit the theatres on October 20. Fans were waiting for the release of the film as Kriti and Tiger came together for this movie.

However, the film didn’t perform well at the box office on day one. As per Sacnilk.com report, the film is expected to earn only Rs 2.5 crore on day 1. This will be Tiger Shroff’s worst opening of his career. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

Talking about Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s bond, the filmmaker told Hindustan Times, “Their bonding can't go away, right? They started their career together and look at where they are today. It's fab. It was wonderful to see them come together. I was amazed by the sincerity the two have towards their craft. They were so excited to come back together after so many years. There's a very beautiful sense of responsibility when two people enter the industry as kids and nine years later, they come back together to give something more. Because there's more at stake too. People are expecting something magical.”

Tiger Shroff shared the screen space with Kriti Sanon after nine years. In 2014, both the actors made their debut in the romantic action comedy film Heropanti. A remake of the 2008 Telugu flm Parugu, the Sabbir Khan directorial proved to be a box office success.

