Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reveals her favourite Indian actor: 'Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT but I love...'

Sophie Turner rose to fame when she was cast as Sansa Stark in HBO’s massively popular series Game of Thrones at just 14. As the show became a global phenomenon, her compelling portrayal of Sansa’s journey from innocence to power won widespread acclaim, leading to major film roles such as Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise and cementing her status as a well-known Hollywood actress.

Turner is now promoting her upcoming heist thriller series Steal, that is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 21. In an interview with Firstpost, when she was asked if she follows Indian cinema and has any favourite actor from India, she said, "My gosh, that's tough! I mean, Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT, right? But I love Deepika Padukone, I think she's amazing. I also loved watching RRR." Directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the 2022 peiod action epic RRR earned international acclaim for its spectacle, storytelling, and music, especially the song Naatu Naatu. Its worldwide impact peaked with its historic Golden Globe and Oscar wins, turning RRR into a landmark moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.

The Game of Thrones star further expressed her wish to be a part of a Bollywood movie as she added, "I'd actually love to be in a Bollywood movie. I'd love to do the dance. I think it's such a spectacle and they're so beautiful. The production design is so unlike anything I think we will ever see on a Western film set. I'd love to be in a Bollywood movie."

Though Sophie hasn't acted in any Indian film, she had visited India in 2018 to attend Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's multi-day wedding celebrations in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Nick was her former brother-in-law as she and Joe Jonas began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and married in 2019, before their separation in 2023. Turner and Jonas continue to co-parent their two daughters, Willa, born in 2020, and Delphine, born in 2022.

