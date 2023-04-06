'Galat picture banaoge...': Salman Khan explains why Hindi films are failing, criticises filmmakers for being 'too cool'

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has opened up about why Bollywood films are failing and the ratio of flops is more than hits. Last year, there was a handful of films in Bollywood that gained super-hit or blockbuster status. The list includes Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, and Drishyam 2. This year, till now, only Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan worked big time and attained the title of a blockbuster.

On Wednesday, Salman Khan attended a press conference. After addressing the media, Salman took questions from journalists. When he was asked to share his opinion on the dull phase of Bollywood, he said, "I have been saying this for a long time that our Hindi films are not working. Galat picture banaoge toh kaise chalegi (If you make the wrong movies, how will they work)? Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted with; are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. They start from the east of the railway stations."

However, Salman is also concerned that his words should not bite him as his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing in a few weeks. "Bhari nahi padhna chaiye (It should affect me). It (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it."

On the work front, Salman was last seen making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Before that, Salman's last film as a lead star was Antim: The Final Truth. Mahesh Manjrekar's film met with mixed reception, but Khan was praised for his performance. Salman's next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21. After KKBKKJ, Salman will be seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.