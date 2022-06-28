Gal Gadot reacts to her Heart Of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor unveiled a sweet surprise as they announced their first pregnancy on Monday, June 27, just two months and a few days after their marriage on April 14. Wishes and love started pouring from the Bollywood celebrities and their fans as the Gully Boy shared the happy news on her Instagram handle.

But one special reaction came from across the seas as Alia's co-star in the upcoming Hollywood flick sent best wishes to her. 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot, who will next be seen sharing the screen with the Gangubai Kathiawadi star in the spy thriller Heart of Stone, commented on Alia's pregnancy post with three red heart emojis.





Looks like Gal Gadot shares a good bond with Alia beyond a professional relationship. Earlier, when the star couple got married in April, Gal took to Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds. In a series of wedding pictures posted by Alia, Gal dropped 'Congratulations' with a red heart emoticon in the comment section.



READ | Gal Gadot REACTS to Alia Bhatt's announcement of Hollywood debut with her in Heart Of Stone

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff, and Mouni Roy among many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Their family members including Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and his mother Neetu Kapoor, and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan, also dropped special posts wishing the couple on the good news.

Taking about Heart of Stone, the spy thriller will exclusively be released on Netflix and it is being directed by Tom Harper who has earlier worked on projects such as War and Peace, Peaky Blinders, and Wild Rose. Jamie Dornan, who portrays Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, also stars in the film.