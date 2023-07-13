Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Gajraj Rao talks about his struggles, reveals why refused to reduce his fees despite being called 'difficult'.

Gajraj Rao who is currently enjoying the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha has carved a niche for himself. The success for the actor has not been an easy road and opening about the same, the actor recalled being called ‘difficult’ because he refused to reduce his fees.

In a conversation with Varun Duggi in his podcast, Gajraj Rao recalled how a casting director told him that he had become ‘difficult’ because he refused to reduce his fees, and said, “He told me to reduce my fees, saying it’s only 20 days work. I told him I wasn’t even charging for those 20 days, I was working for free. I told him that I was charging for all the years of ‘homework’ that I’d done to get here. This was my fee for all those days when I survived on 20 chais, slept hungry, listened to abuse, I used to walk on foot from Town to Andheri… These 20 days are free.”

Gajraj Rao also talked about his journey to success and said, “I did a lot of jobs, and I didn’t have the proper support system around me to guide me in the right direction. At one point, the financial situation was very difficult. It’s easy for me to say this now, in an air-conditioned environment, but when you don’t have food, all your dreams and fantasies go for a toss. And it was important at that time to provide for the family.”

He further added, “I like having financial security now because I’ve worked hard for 25-30 years. I like expensive phones, traveling, and staying in nice hotels, I have no shame in admitting this. I don’t want to feel bad about staying in 5-star hotels and traveling business class. I want it for myself, and I want it for my family; I want to give them the best possible. I don’t want to be in two minds if someone falls ill and needs a hospital.”

Gajraj Rao essayed the role of Kartik Aaryan’s father in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and has been declared a hit. The chartbuster songs, actors’ performances, and positive word of mouth contributed to the success of the film.

Meanwhile, Gajraj Rao will be next seen in the movie Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. The movie is helmed by Amit Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Abhinay Raj Singh among others.

