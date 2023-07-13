Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

DNA: How the people of the village got trapped in the web of diseases?

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

8 Times Deepika Padukone stole the show with her cameo

10 foods that increase heart attack, stroke risk

9 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill take part in India's unique fielding drill ahead of IND's 1st Test vs WI

World Cup 2023 India Schedule: Know when India playing which team in ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup

DNA | Is it 'Love for PUBG' or a 'Pakistani move'?

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Gajraj Rao talks about his struggles, reveals why refused to reduce his fees despite being called 'difficult'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gajraj Rao who is currently enjoying the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha has carved a niche for himself. The success for the actor has not been an easy road and opening about the same, the actor recalled being called ‘difficult’ because he refused to reduce his fees. 

In a conversation with Varun Duggi in his podcast, Gajraj Rao recalled how a casting director told him that he had become ‘difficult’ because he refused to reduce his fees, and said, “He told me to reduce my fees, saying it’s only 20 days work. I told him I wasn’t even charging for those 20 days, I was working for free. I told him that I was charging for all the years of ‘homework’ that I’d done to get here. This was my fee for all those days when I survived on 20 chais, slept hungry, listened to abuse, I used to walk on foot from Town to Andheri… These 20 days are free.” 

Gajraj Rao also talked about his journey to success and said, “I did a lot of jobs, and I didn’t have the proper support system around me to guide me in the right direction. At one point, the financial situation was very difficult. It’s easy for me to say this now, in an air-conditioned environment, but when you don’t have food, all your dreams and fantasies go for a toss. And it was important at that time to provide for the family.”

He further added, “I like having financial security now because I’ve worked hard for 25-30 years. I like expensive phones, traveling, and staying in nice hotels, I have no shame in admitting this. I don’t want to feel bad about staying in 5-star hotels and traveling business class. I want it for myself, and I want it for my family; I want to give them the best possible. I don’t want to be in two minds if someone falls ill and needs a hospital.” 

Gajraj Rao essayed the role of Kartik Aaryan’s father in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and has been declared a hit. The chartbuster songs, actors’ performances, and positive word of mouth contributed to the success of the film. 

Meanwhile, Gajraj Rao will be next seen in the movie Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. The movie is helmed by Amit Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Abhinay Raj Singh among others.

Read Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's film retells tale of golden era of Indian football, fans get goosebumps

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘SRK, Bhansali’s egos…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn’t become Rs 100 crore film

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

Google Pixel 7 available at Rs 7399 on Flipkart after Nothing Phone (2) India launch, over Rs 50000 off

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE