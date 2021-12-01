Gajraj Rao confirms Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding? See his viral post

December is here and the buzz around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's reported wedding just got stronger. Reported to be tying the knot on December 9, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have so far refrained from making anything official. However, several media reports suggest that the couple is certain to tie the knot and the wedding festivities with take place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The festivities will be spread over a span of a few days from 7 to 9th December.

And while VicKat fans have been waiting for an official confirmation or an announcement from the couple or their families, seems like actor Gajraj Rao indirectly confirmed that VicKat's wedding is indeed happening!

Reacting to a piece of news about 'mobile ban' at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's reported wedding to protect the privacy of the couple and prevent any photo/video leaks from the festivities, Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram stories and wrote alongside it jokingly, "Selfie nahi lene dega, to main nahi aa raha byah main…" He filled it up with a sad face emoji and tagged Vicky in the post.

Gajraj Rao's Instagram Story has created a lot of buzz among VicKat fans as it appears to be a kind of confirmation for the much-anticipated wedding of the star couple.



According to recent reports, around 45 hotels have been reserved for VicKat's three-day wedding celebrations. There will be sangeets, mehendis, and other festivities from December 7 to December 9. Later, the couple will reportedly hold a reception in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Vicky has 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Sam Bahadur' among other films in his kitty, while Katrina has 'Tiger 3' and 'Jee le Zaara' lined up.

