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Gajendra Chauhan aka Mahabharat's Yudhishthira is 'not impressed' with Ramayana, says THIS about Ranbir Kapoor: 'If you are playing...'

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Gajendra Chauhan aka Mahabharat's Yudhishthira is 'not impressed' with Ramayana, says THIS about Ranbir Kapoor: 'If you are playing...'

Actor Gajendra Chauhan, who's popularly known for playing Yudhishthira in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has shared his views on Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana and admitted that he's unimpressed. Read on to know why.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 11:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gajendra Chauhan aka Mahabharat's Yudhishthira is 'not impressed' with Ramayana, says THIS about Ranbir Kapoor: 'If you are playing...'
Gajendra Chauhan, still from Ramayana trailer (Image source: Twitter, screengrab)
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Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan, popularly known for playing Yudhishthira in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has shared his views on Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana, which are not entirely positive. Ever since the theatrical trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic has dropped, it has caused a frenzy among the fans. However, Chauhan isn't impressed with the vision of Namit and producer Namit Malhotra, and has openly criticised its shortcomings. While interacting with the Hindi Rush, Gajendra shared his grievances related to the reported 4000 crore duology, stating that it's relying more on VFX than emotions. 

Chauhan is against the look of Kaikeyi 

“I saw the Ramayana trailer. Personally, I am telling you, I was not impressed." Chauhan cited his issue with the portrayal of Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta) and the scene in which she asks for Ram’s exile. Chauhan compared the sequence with his own depiction of Dashratha in BR Chopra’s Ramayan (2002). Chauhan added, “I was not impressed by Kaikeyi’s scene where she asks for Ram’s exile. Her dressing, for one, is very modern. They have given her a modern sari."

What makes the Ramayana unreal?

Chauhan also explained that when a star like Ranbir gets associated with such a project, the image of the actor also hampers the experience, making it difficult for the audience to accept the actor in a godly avatar. He asserted, "Stars have an image. It is very difficult for that star image to be accepted in mythology. If you want to play these characters, you should not have too much of an image. You should not be too exposed to the public."

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However, Chauhan also admitted that he's impressed with Ranbir's dedication towards the role, and accepted his get-up. He concluded, "Here, Ranbir Kapoor has his own image. He is a very big star. Now he is playing Ram," he said. But he also heaped praise on the actor. He added, “He is looking good, no doubt. He looks very good in the get-up." Divided in two parts, Ramayana Part 1 will be released in Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana Part 2 in Diwali 2027. 

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