Gagan Arora's performance range shines through in his diverse roles, from the charming Bagga in College Romance to a multifaceted character in Tabbar, and now, a haunting portrayal in Khauf. With this latest web series, Arora ventures into unexplored territory, challenging not only his craft but also his own perspectives.

Gagan's portrayal of Nakul presents a nuanced and thought-provoking exploration of the character's psyche, shedding light on the darker aspects of human nature and the complexities of the human mind. Through his performance, Gagan brings depth and complexity to the character, inviting the audience to reflect on the themes and emotions presented. Reflecting on his character, Gagan said, "Khauf was an extremely different adventure. I had never done anything like this before — in fact, I was scared. Scared of how people would react, scared of how I’d process the darkness of Nakul," he said in a statement.

Further, Gagan revealed that embodying Nakul's troubled persona took a significant emotional toll on him. He recounted how the character's darkness lingered long after filming, affecting his personal life. He shared, "There were days I couldn’t speak to my wife after pack-up. I couldn’t even sleep next to her. It wasn’t some method acting gimmick, it’s just that when you start believing in a character’s warped logic for too long, your own mind starts pushing back." This insight highlights the intense psychological demands of portraying such a complex and dark character.

Meanwhile, Gagan's horror series Khauf revolves around a young woman’s hostel room in Delhi that hides a history of violence. Haunted by her past, she battles inexplicable forces within the room’s confines and beyond. Directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, the series stars Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Riya Shukla, Chum Darang, Abhishek Chauhan, Asheema Vardaan, Priyanka Setia and Rashmi Zurail Mann.