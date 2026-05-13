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'Gadi ka chalan mat kaat dena': Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi's hilarious encounter with traffic cops at signal goes viral, watch video

Rakesh Bedi went viral after traffic police praised his role in Dhurandhar during a surprise and cheerful roadside interaction.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 13, 2026, 08:29 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Gadi ka chalan mat kaat dena': Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi's hilarious encounter with traffic cops at signal goes viral, watch video
Image credit: Instagram
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A light-hearted video featuring veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is going viral online, showing a sweet interaction between him and traffic police officers who recognised him for his role in Dhurandhar.

The clip, originally shared from an interview with Mashable India, captures an unexpected moment when traffic police stopped by at a signal and spotted Rakesh Bedi. Instead of a routine check, the encounter quickly turned into a fan moment, with officers praising his performance in the film.

One of the officers told him, “Jabardast picture hai Dhurandhar,” adding that he had watched it in a theatre and really enjoyed it. Another officer also clicked a selfie with the actor, making the interaction even more casual and cheerful.

Realising the moment was being filmed, one officer asked, “Avi chal raha hai kya ye?” while smiling. The conversation continued in a relaxed tone as the officers also mentioned that they had seen some of Rakesh Bedi’s earlier films, including Tiranga, where he appeared alongside Nana Patekar. They even recalled his work with Salman Khan in other projects.

In response, Rakesh Bedi kept the mood playful and joked, “Avi mere gadi ka chalan mat kaat dena,” which immediately made everyone laugh at the spot. The video has been widely appreciated online for its spontaneous and wholesome nature, showing a rare behind-the-scenes moment of admiration for the actor.

Rakesh Bedi has had a long and successful career spanning theatre, films, and television. A graduate of FTII Pune, he made early appearances in films like Saath Saath and gained major recognition with the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Over the years, he became a familiar face in popular projects like Chashme Buddoor and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, earning a strong reputation for his comic timing.
 

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