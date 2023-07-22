Headlines

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma dodge bullets in motion poster, fans say ‘Hindustan ka sher aa gaya hai’

Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma's action-packed avatars in the motion poster of the upcoming film Gadar 2 impress fans

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to impress the audience with their upcoming movie Gadar 2. Recently, the makers released the motion poster of the movie and fans can’t stop gushing about the action-packed avatar of Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. 

On Friday, Zee Studios took to its Instagram and shared an intriguing motion poster of his upcoming movie Gadar 2 and captioned it, " Apne desh aur parivaar ki raksha ke liye, har chunauti ka samna karne ke liye taiyaar hai Tara Singh! #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August see." The motion poster featured Tara Singh and Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) dodging bullets and running holding each other’s hands. The motion poster ended with Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh screaming “Hindustan Zindabad,” the iconic dialogue from 2001 hit Gadar.

Netizens were stunned by the motion poster and heaped praise on it. One of the comments read, “Goosebumps in last ‘Hindustan Zindabad.” Another wrote, “Hindustan’s lion is coming.” Another fan commented, “history gonna repeat again.” Another wrote, “terrific motion poster.” Another comment read, “got goosebumps while watching it.” 

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles as Tara Singh, Sakina, and Charanjeet respectively in the sequel. The film also stars Simrat Kaur in key roles

In Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh crossed the India-Pakistan border to bring his wife Sakina (Ameesha Patel) back and this time, Tara Singh will cross the border to save his son Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma). Produced by Anil Sharma and Kamal Mukut, the movie is scheduled to release on August 11. 

The teaser of the film was much appreciated by the fans who were left nostalgic after watching it and the songs Udd Jaa Kaale Kava and Khairiyat have also created a huge buzz among the audience. The fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie to be released and if the reports are to be believed, the trailer is going to release on July 25.

