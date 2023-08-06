Headlines

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Also starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, the sequel Gadar 2 is set in 1971 about 17 years after the events of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar.

PTI

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Sunny Deol on Sunday said every man wants to watch a superhero on screen and his character Tara Singh from the upcoming film Gadar 2 is no less than Hulk or Superman. In Gadar 2, the actor reprises his role of Tara Singh from his 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original, has directed the follow-up which will hit the screens on August 11.

"Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don't draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers," Deol said during a session on the last day of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in Delhi.

Citing the example of the famous 'Hindustan Zindabad' sequence from Gadar, the actor said when a character is faced with a difficult choice, "God" comes on screen to show the way. "Then, you move ahead. That is the superpower of honesty, earnestness, and simplicity. That's what superheroes are all about," he added.

Deol, who completed 40 years in cinema on Saturday, said he doesn't believe in preparing for a role as acting is an art. "It is in your genes or you have it. You can enhance it through technique but you can't become an actor by doing bodybuilding or dancing. Every person has all kinds of emotions. As actors, we are blessed when a character comes to us, so we are able to present those emotions outside. That's when it feels real," said the 66-year-old, who made his debut with 1983's Betaab.

Sharma said they took time to zero in on the script of Gadar 2 as they wanted to maintain the "piousness" of the first film. Also starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, the sequel is set in 1971 about 17 years after the events of Gadar. Times may have changed but what has remained the same are the people and the emotions they feel for the family, he said.

"You have to tackle stories according to the times we are living in, but Gadar 2 is set in 1971. So, its characters also come from that time. The first film ended in 1954. The world hadn't changed a lot between 1954 and 1971. So, the characterisation remained more or less the same. We have maintained the piousness of Gadar in Gadar 2. We have shot 90 percent of the action in real. It gave us rawness. We shot around 500 bomb blast sequences. We have used minimal visual effects in the film," the director added.

